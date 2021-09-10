Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,466.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.