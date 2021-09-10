AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

