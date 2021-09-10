Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 152,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

