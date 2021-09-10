Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Trading Up 2.8%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51. Approximately 13,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $266,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

