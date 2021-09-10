Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $142,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

