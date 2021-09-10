American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $17,357,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,010 shares of company stock worth $12,407,739 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

