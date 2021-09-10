American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860,555 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ JD opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

