American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 38.52% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $2,294,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

MID stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

