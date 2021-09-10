American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,670,201 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

