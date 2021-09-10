American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

