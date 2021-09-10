American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

