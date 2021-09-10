American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

