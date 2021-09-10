American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after buying an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $159.35. 76,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

