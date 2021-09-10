American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

