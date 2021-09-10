American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

