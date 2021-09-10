American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 15,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,706. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

