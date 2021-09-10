American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02-2.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

