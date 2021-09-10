American Public Education, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

