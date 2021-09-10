American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta Sells 518 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

