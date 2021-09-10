American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $303.42

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.42 and last traded at $301.85, with a volume of 25118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.