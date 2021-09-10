Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

