Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trupanion by 336.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

