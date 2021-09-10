Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

