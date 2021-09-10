Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

