Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

