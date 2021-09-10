Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.