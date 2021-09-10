Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.93. 46,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 94.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,790.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 136.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.