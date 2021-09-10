Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $75.52. 78,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

