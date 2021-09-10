Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $3.27. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.27. 10,262,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

