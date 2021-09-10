Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.