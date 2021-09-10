Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,293,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 20,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,677,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

