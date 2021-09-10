Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

