Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,193. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

