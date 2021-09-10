Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

TDS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

