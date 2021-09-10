Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $2.58. The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

