Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.43. 7,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

