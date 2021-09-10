Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $925.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,593.99. 101,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,157. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,502.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,328.27.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

