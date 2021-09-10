Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.83 and the highest is $6.14. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $354.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.