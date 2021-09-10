Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

SIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,506. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

