Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,125. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

