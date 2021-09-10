Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $936.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $924.60 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

