Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNGX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.