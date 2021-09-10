Analysts Offer Predictions for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.98 million.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

