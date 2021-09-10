Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $191.00

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $79,925,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

ABG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $174.63. 138,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

