Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $51.92

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 235,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $914.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

