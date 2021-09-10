Analysts Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target at $35.25

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $602,522 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,288. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

