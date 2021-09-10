Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $83.27

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.19.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 1,120,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,905. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

