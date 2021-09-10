Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $136.61

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.61.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,802 shares of company stock valued at $91,492,060. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.