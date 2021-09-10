Analysts Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

