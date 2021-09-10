Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $340.65

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE HD opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.78. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

